Pictures show thousands of dead Asian carp in ditch after flood water recedes

RANDOLPH COUNTY (WSIL) -- As flood waters recede from rivers like the Mississippi, Big Muddy, and Kaskaskia, thousands of fish end up trapped in ditches and then die in the oxygen starved water.
RANDOLPH COUNTY (WSIL) -- As flood waters recede from rivers like the Mississippi, Big Muddy, and Kaskaskia, thousands of fish end up trapped in ditches and then die in the oxygen starved water.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Department of Homeland Security plans to issue a security alert for small planes, warning that modern flight systems are vulnerable to hacking if someone manages to gain physical access to the aircraft.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Department of Homeland Security plans to issue a security alert for small planes, warning that modern flight systems are vulnerable to hacking if someone manages to gain physical access to the aircraft.
ROCKFORD (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker has signed legislation increasing penalties for drivers who violate Scott's Law.
ROCKFORD (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker has signed legislation increasing penalties for drivers who violate Scott's Law.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church its annual Back to School Bash.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church its annual Back to School Bash.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A cold front is sweeping through the area this morning ushering in another break from the humidity.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A cold front is sweeping through the area this morning ushering in another break from the humidity.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- Crews are already working and repairing damage in Grand Tower after floodwaters nearly washed away an entire park.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- Crews are already working and repairing damage in Grand Tower after floodwaters nearly washed away an entire park.
EDWARDSVILLE (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to sign legislation to allow student members to vote on all matters taken up by the Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees.
EDWARDSVILLE (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to sign legislation to allow student members to vote on all matters taken up by the Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees.
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A jury has found that Katy Perry's 2013 hit "Dark Horse" copied a 2009 Christian rap song.
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A jury has found that Katy Perry's 2013 hit "Dark Horse" copied a 2009 Christian rap song.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The Friends of Murphysboro, has announced that the 10th annual Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest will be held on Saturday, October 5.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The Friends of Murphysboro, has announced that the 10th annual Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest will be held on Saturday, October 5.
VIENNA (WSIL) -- Dozens of inmates at Vienna Correctional Center are getting some experience with gardening while behind bars.
VIENNA (WSIL) -- Dozens of inmates at Vienna Correctional Center are getting some experience with gardening while behind bars.