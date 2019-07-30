Ex-Kentucky county official gets 4 years for theft, forgery - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ex-Kentucky county official gets 4 years for theft, forgery

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - A former Kentucky property valuation administrator has been sentenced to four years in prison for using thousands of dollars in taxpayer funds for personal use.

News outlets report that 61-year-old Nancy Bock was convicted of theft and forgery Monday. She pleaded guilty to stealing more than $5,000 dollars from McCracken County through forged travel vouchers and unauthorized credit card transactions.

Judge Timothy Stark ordered Bock to surrender herself at a county Jail Friday.

WKMS reports Bock's defense attorney, Mark Bryant, says she will most likely receive parole after seven months, or earlier at a judge's discretion.

