Missouri lawmaker resigns for St. Louis County policy job - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri lawmaker resigns for St. Louis County policy job

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Democratic Missouri lawmaker is resigning to work for St. Louis County's new top executive official.

Former Rep. Cora Faith Walker stepped down from her state House seat on Monday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Ferguson resident is taking a job for new St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. She will be his policy director.

Voters first elected Walker to the state House in 2016. In her resignation letter to Republican Gov. Mike Parson, Walker wrote that she hopes he'll call a special election soon to allow voters to pick her replacement.

Walker is joining Page's cabinet shortly after he took over when former County Executive Steve Stenger resigned earlier this year in the face of corruption charges.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.