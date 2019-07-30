Proposal to restrict drink specials in Columbia angers bars - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Proposal to restrict drink specials in Columbia angers bars

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A proposal to restrict drink specials in the college town of Columbia has lit up protesters.

The Columbia Missourian reports that more than 100 people participated Monday in what was dubbed "A Protest Against Prohibition."

Seven bars and restaurants hosted the protest Monday before a public information meeting to discuss the proposed ordinance. If approved, the ordinance would prohibit drink specials, such as free samples and two-for-one drinks, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. Backers say it would reduce underage drinking, alcohol-related crashes and crime.

But Alex Campbell-Graves, who performs as DJ Requiem at several Columbia bars, says he believes the City Council is trying to take away American rights that were fought for in the 1920s.

Campbell-Graves says that "Specials are what draw people in."

