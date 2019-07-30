Gov. Pritzker signs bills strengthening Scott's Law, increasing construction zone fees

ROCKFORD (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker has signed legislation increasing penalties for drivers who violate Scott's Law.

Pritzker signed three bills at an event in Rockford Tuesday.

Senate Bill 1862 expands Scott’s Law to cover more workers and enhances penalties upon violation. Senate Bill 2038 creates the Move Over Task Force. Senate Bill 1496 increases penalties for violations in construction zones.

Three Illinois State Police troopers have been killed in crashes this year. Twenty-two ISP vehicles have been struck by drivers in violation of Scott's Law.

“The rapid increase just this year in those being hit or fatally killed is extremely concerning,” said Sen. Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods). “We must properly educate drivers to slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles, highway maintenance, tow trucks or other vehicles and personnel on the side of the road.”

"No policy will ever restore the families of Trooper Gillen, Trooper Jones-Story and Trooper Lambert, nor will the loved ones of the construction workers or emergency responders killed on the job ever feel that their lives are made whole again. But with these laws, we are cementing our state’s commitment to safety: helping to protect the people who make our world better, our lives easier and our families safer,” said Gov. Pritzker.



Senate Bill 1862

Strengthening Scott’s Law



To prevent fatalities on Illinois roadways, SB 1862 expands Scott’s Law to cover more workers and enhances penalties upon violation.



The new law extends Scott’s Law protections to include a stationary authorized vehicle with oscillating lights, first responders, IDOT workers, law enforcement officers and any individual authorized to be on the highway within the scope of their employment or job duties.



It also increases the minimum fine to $250 for a first violation of Scott's Law and to $750 for a second or subsequent violation as well as adds $250 assessment fee for any violation of Scott's Law which will be deposited into a new dedicated fund to produce driver education materials, called the Scott's Law Fund.

Criminal penalties will increase to a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail, if violation results in damage to another vehicle or a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to one to three years in prison, if violation results in an injury or death of another person. Under the new law, an aggravating factor will be added to reckless homicide charges if Scott's Law was violated.



The Secretary of State is also required to include written question on Scott's Law in the driver’s license test.



The law takes effect immediately.



Senate Bill 2038

Creating the Move Over Task Force



To study the causes of violations and ways to protect law enforcement, emergency responders and residents of the state, SB 2038 creates the Move Over Task Force, made up of 20 members.



Members of this task force will include:



• the Director of Illinois State Police (ISP) or his or her designee, who serves as Chair

• the Governor of Illinois of his or her designee

• the Secretary of State or his or her designee

• the Secretary of Transportation (IDOT) or his or her designee

• the Director of the Illinois Toll Highway Authority or his or her designee

• the President of the Illinois State’s Attorneys Association or his or her designee

• the President of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association or his or her designee.

• the President of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police or his or her designee;

• the President of the Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois or his or her designee;

• one member appointed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives;

• one member appointed by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives;

• one member appointed by the President of the Senate;

• one member appointed by the Minority Leader of the Senate; and

• the following to be appointed by the Governor:

o two representatives of different statewide trucking associations;

o one representative of a Chicago area motor club

o one representative of a Chicago area transit safety alliance

o one representative of a statewide broadcast association

o one representative of a statewide towing organization

o the chief of police of a municipality with a population under 25,000.



Members of the Task Force must serve without compensation and must meet no fewer than three times. Additionally, the Task Force must present its report and recommendations to the General Assembly no later than January 1, 2020.



The law takes effect immediately.



Senate Bill 1496

Increasing Construction Zone Fees



To keep workers safe as they rebuild our roadways, SB 1496 increases penalties for violations in construction zones.



The new law sets a penalty of between $100 and $1,000 for a driver who disobeys traffic-control devices within designated highway construction zone or maintenance zone and increases the penalty cap for a person who violates the rules on entering a construction or maintenance zone when workers are present from $10,000 to $25,000.



The law takes effect January 1, 2020.

