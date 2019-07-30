Columbia hospital relocates some patients after fire - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Columbia hospital relocates some patients after fire

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Officials say some pediatric patients at a Columbia hospital had to be moved after a fire broke out in a rooftop equipment room.

The Columbia Missourian reports that crews extinguished the blaze Monday at the Women's and Children's Hospital after a 10-minute firefight. No one was hurt, but the fire forced the hospital to relocate patients from the fourth and fifth floors.

MU Health Care spokeswoman Jesslyn Chew says ambulances that were headed to the hospital were diverted to University Hospital. But Women's and Children's Hospital continued to accept patients who arrived on their own.

Chew says there is no damage to the interior of the hospital.

