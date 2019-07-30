Michigan man dies in fall from bluff at Illinois park - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Michigan man dies in fall from bluff at Illinois park

Posted: Updated:

OGLESBY, Ill. (AP) - A coroner's office has released the name of a 31-year-old Michigan man who died Sunday after falling about 31 feet from a bluff at Starved Rock State Park.

The La Salle County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the man as Alexander J. Torres of Holland, Michigan.

Police say Torres was attending a wedding at Starved Rock Lodge and fell after he went beyond a railing into a restricted area early Sunday. Torres fell onto some logs and brush about halfway down the bluff.

The park is located about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.