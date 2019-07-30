Michigan man dies in fall from bluff at Illinois park

OGLESBY, Ill. (AP) - A coroner's office has released the name of a 31-year-old Michigan man who died Sunday after falling about 31 feet from a bluff at Starved Rock State Park.

The La Salle County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the man as Alexander J. Torres of Holland, Michigan.

Police say Torres was attending a wedding at Starved Rock Lodge and fell after he went beyond a railing into a restricted area early Sunday. Torres fell onto some logs and brush about halfway down the bluff.

The park is located about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

