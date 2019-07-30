Local church plans to give away 1,000 backpacks - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Local church plans to give away 1,000 backpacks

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- With school starting soon a church in Carbondale is helping families with free school supplies this weekend.

Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church is holding it's annual Back to School Bash. It will be held Saturday, August 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church on 400 E. Main St. in Carbondale.

Volunteers from the church will be giving away 1,000 backpacks and other supplies from grades pre-k to high school. There will also be free dental screenings, food and fun activities for students.

Pastor Christopher Swims says the purpose of the event is help better equip students with the necessary tools and supplies needed to be successful in school.

For more information call (618) 529-3975.
 

