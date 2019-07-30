Dad charged after boy dies in apparent accidental shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Dad charged after boy dies in apparent accidental shooting

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a man is facing charges after his 3-year-old son died after apparently accidentally shooting himself in the head at a Chicago home.

Chicago police say 29-year-old Ronald Davis of Chicago is charged with endangerment leading to death and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. He's scheduled to appear Tuesday in bond court. It wasn't immediately known whether he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Police say Davis left a loaded gun in a place where the child, identified as Mikah Davis, was able to access the weapon.

Police have said Mikah's family told police they heard a gunshot Sunday afternoon while in another room at the home on the city's South Side and found a gun near the boy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.