Cold front brings another drop humidity

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A cold front is sweeping through the area this morning ushering in another break from the humidity. Isolated showers will remain possible through lunchtime in western Kentucky, but southern Illinois will remain dry with skies slowly clearing.

High pressure will build into the Upper Midwest drawing cooler, lower humidity southward into our region through the remainder of the week. While the first part of Tuesday will dominated with cloud cover, sunshine will work its way out later this afternoon. Morning temperatures by Wednesday morning will be dipping into the lower 60s.

The next rain chances hold off until the weekend.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning.