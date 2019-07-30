Cold front brings another drop humidity

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A cold front is sweeping through the area this morning ushering in another break from the humidity.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- Crews are already working and repairing damage in Grand Tower after floodwaters nearly washed away an entire park.
EDWARDSVILLE (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to sign legislation to allow student members to vote on all matters taken up by the Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees.
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A jury has found that Katy Perry's 2013 hit "Dark Horse" copied a 2009 Christian rap song.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The Friends of Murphysboro, has announced that the 10th annual Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest will be held on Saturday, October 5.
VIENNA (WSIL) -- Dozens of inmates at Vienna Correctional Center are getting some experience with gardening while behind bars.
(WSIL) -- Capital One says a hacker got access to the personal information of over 100 million individuals applying for credit.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Unity Point students and staff will get an extra long summer as a mold issue has forced school officials to delay the start of school until late August.
(WSIL) -- A plan to dump millions of gallons of water into the Big Muddy River on a daily basis only needs to clear one more hurdle.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Golfers spent Monday at the country club in West Frankfort raising money for Coats For Kids.
