Transit agencies to expand service for Lollapalooza festival - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Transit agencies to expand service for Lollapalooza festival

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago's transportation agencies are boosting services to accommodate tens of thousands of people attending Lollapalooza.

The Metra commuter train and the CTA subway agencies will expand capacity for one of the nation's most popular music festivals. It takes place from Thursday through Sunday in Chicago's Grant Park.

The lineup at Lollapalooza this year includes Ariana Grande, Lil Wayne, The Strokes and over 150 other performers. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend each day.

Metra will add trains and adjust schedules on most lines for the four-day event. CTA will add service on rail lines and bus routes.

In a statement Friday, CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr., said there will be ample service to get attendees to the festival "easily and comfortably."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.