Sen. Rand Paul: I'd help fund ticket to send Omar to Somalia - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sen. Rand Paul: I'd help fund ticket to send Omar to Somalia

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Republican Sen. Rand Paul says he'd help pay for a minority congresswoman to return to the country she fled as a child, saying she might better appreciate the U.S. upon her return.

The Courier Journal reports the Kentucky senator made the comment last week to Breitbart News, a conservative news outlet. It was directed at Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, who fled Somalia in the 1990s during a civil war.

The sentiment echoes President Donald Trump , who tweeted this month that Omar and three other minority congresswomen should return to the "broken and crime infested places" they came from. All four are U.S. citizens.

Louisiana Republican Congressman Ralph Abraham has said he'd pay for the women to leave, if only they'd tell him where they'd like to go.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.