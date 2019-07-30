Pritzker carves a place for student members on SIU's Board of Tr - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pritzker carves a place for student members on SIU's Board of Trustees

Posted: Updated:

EDWARDSVILLE (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to sign legislation to allow student members to vote on all matters taken up by the Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees.

Currently, student members can only vote with the discretion of Illinois' sitting governor. There are two student members on the SIU Board of Trustees.

The governor has a busy Tuesday ahead of him. Pritzker is scheduled to sign HB2239 at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville at 2:30 p.m. Prior to that, the governor will start his day in Rockford to sign a bill pertaining to Scott's Law. Pritzker is also scheduled to tour the Fairmount Park Racetrack in Collinsville.

Following his visit to Edwardsville, the governor will attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Alton Revitalization Project.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.