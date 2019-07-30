Pritzker carves a place for student members on SIU's Board of Trustees

EDWARDSVILLE (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to sign legislation to allow student members to vote on all matters taken up by the Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees.

Currently, student members can only vote with the discretion of Illinois' sitting governor. There are two student members on the SIU Board of Trustees.

The governor has a busy Tuesday ahead of him. Pritzker is scheduled to sign HB2239 at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville at 2:30 p.m. Prior to that, the governor will start his day in Rockford to sign a bill pertaining to Scott's Law. Pritzker is also scheduled to tour the Fairmount Park Racetrack in Collinsville.

Following his visit to Edwardsville, the governor will attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Alton Revitalization Project.