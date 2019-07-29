2 activists in Chicago anti-violence movement gunned down - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 activists in Chicago anti-violence movement gunned down

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Two women who were active in the anti-gun violence movement in Chicago were shot to death over the weekend.

Chantell Grant, the mother to three young children, and Andrea Stoudemire, a mother of two, worked with the group Mothers Against Senseless Killings. Authorities say the 26-year-old Grant and the 35-year-old Stoudemire were hit by gunfire late Friday as they stood on a corner in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

Police say they found both women down on the sidewalk after a blue SUV drove up and opened fire. A 58-year-old man suffered a graze wound.

Mothers Against Senseless Killings founder Tamar Manasseh says Grant told her children she was headed for a store and would be back.

A Chicago Police Department spokesman said Monday no arrests have been made. Authorities say 48 people were shot over the weekend, eight fatally.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.