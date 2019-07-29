2 activists in Chicago anti-violence movement gunned down

CHICAGO (AP) - Two women who were active in the anti-gun violence movement in Chicago were shot to death over the weekend.

Chantell Grant, the mother to three young children, and Andrea Stoudemire, a mother of two, worked with the group Mothers Against Senseless Killings. Authorities say the 26-year-old Grant and the 35-year-old Stoudemire were hit by gunfire late Friday as they stood on a corner in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

Police say they found both women down on the sidewalk after a blue SUV drove up and opened fire. A 58-year-old man suffered a graze wound.

Mothers Against Senseless Killings founder Tamar Manasseh says Grant told her children she was headed for a store and would be back.

A Chicago Police Department spokesman said Monday no arrests have been made. Authorities say 48 people were shot over the weekend, eight fatally.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.