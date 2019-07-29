10th Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest date announced - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

10th Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest date announced

Posted: Updated:

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The Friends of Murphysboro, has announced that the 10th annual Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest will be held on Saturday, October 5. It will be held at Riverside Park in Murphysboro from noon until 4 p.m.

The event features food from local food trucks, craft beer from more than 60 breweries as well as live music from the band The Boat Drunks.

You can purchase tickets Thursday, August 1 online and at the Southern Illinois Liquor Mart locations in Murphysboro, Carbondale and Marion as well as Minglewood Brewery in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and Roof Brothers Wine & Spirits in Paducah, Kentucky.

Pre-sale prices: 
General admission: $35
Imperial Tent: $50
Non-drinker: $5

