Inmates at Vienna Correctional Center learn how to garden

VIENNA (WSIL) -- Dozens of inmates at Vienna Correctional Center are getting some experience with gardening while behind bars.

The center provides the gardening program for inmates who have a few years left on their sentence and to those who are veterans to help them develop skills for their future.

Gilbert Heck is a part of the program, called 'Orange is the New Green'.

He says he can spend all day in his garden, "It's been a challenge since we don't have the time that you would have out in the world to do it."

The program will help inmates understand botany, fertilizers, irrigation systems, and more.

Nathen Ryder is the lead instructor and program coordinator. He says the center received a grant for $300,000 from the USDA to help fund the program.

Ryder says the inmates had to deal with the geese and wildlife foraging the area, plus the abnormally wet year.

"I've told these guys if you can learn how to grow a crop in this year, you're set for the next couple of decades," he says.

The fruits, vegetables, and herbs grown by the inmates will be used in the meals served at the correctional center.

Heck says he now wants to be a farmer after he's released from Vienna Correctional Center.

'Orange is the New Green' is currently in its second year. The program coordinator says the center plans to continue classes next year.