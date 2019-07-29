Carterville reminds residents of new trash schedule - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carterville reminds residents of new trash schedule

Posted:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Beginning July 30, Carterville residential trash customers who normally have pickup on Thursdays will instead have their trash picked up on Tuesday.

Carterville Mayor Brad Robinson says there will be no more trash pickup on Thursdays in Carterville with the exception of weeks with holidays observed by Republic Services.

