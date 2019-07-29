Owners of Pond Creek Mine want to dump wastewater into Big Muddy River

(WSIL) -- A plan to dump millions of gallons of water into the Big Muddy River on a daily basis only needs to clear one more hurdle.

Williamson Energy wants permission to dump wastewater from the Pond Creek Mine into the river despite concerns from neighbors about flooding and contaminated water.

The Illinois EPA has already approved a permit application and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is set to rule on another application sometime after August 12, when the public comment period on the application ends.

Dave Freeman has owned land in Ziegler by the Big Muddy River for more than two decades, using it as a camping spot for himself and the community.

He's lived by the river for much longer than that, "I've played right up and down this river as a kid, lived over here about a block from the woods and loved every piece of it and every little memory."

Williamson Energy wants to build a pipeline from the plant to the river to release wastewater from the mine that contains chloride and sulfates.

"Well if they do that, there's a possibility of just poisoning the whole ecosystem here," Freeman said.

Environmental activist Georgia De La Garza said the plan would dump 3.5 million gallons of wastewater into the river each day, citing the company's application for a permit.

"This river is going to turn orange and it's going to kill all the aquatic life and it's going to kill all the vegetation on both sides," De La Garza said. "And we're not going to have an area where us locals can come and continue our generations of using this river the way it's meant to be used."

The Illinois EPA says in a fact sheet that the levels would meet water quality standards.

Messages seeking comment from Foresight Energy, the parent company of Williamson Energy, have not been returned.

The company's application said water is seeping into the mine, which poses a danger to miners, the environment, and the mine itself.

Freeman said he doesn't want to hinder the coal industry because of its role in the area, but he still has concerns, "It might not even affect this generation, my generation much, but I worry about my kids and my grandkids coming down here and who knows, it could kill off all the vegetation."

Anyone wishing to file public comments must do so in writing and include their name, address, along with the nature of their issue and evidence supporting their position by August 12. The address to send public comments is listed below:

1021 North Grand Avenue East

Post Office Box 19276

Springfield, Illinois 62794-9276