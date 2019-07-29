Shawnee Hills Wine Trail's Midsummer Picnic Pairings

(WSIL) -- If you are looking for something new and different to do in southern Illinois, you may want to check out the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail's Wine and Food Pairing weekend.

The two-day long event is aimed at offering different food and wine pairings at each of 11 different wineries in the area.

Brandy Nance, the director of the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail, tells News 3 the point is to inspire people to try foods and wines paired together, that they may not normally think of or eat or drink.

This weekend is also the inaugural region event for the SIU Alumni Association. Representatives from the Alumni Association will gather on August 3 at Kite Hill Vineyard and Blue Sky Vineyard at 11:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. to show Saluki pride and will feature something special for SIU Alumni and they will also have opportunities for new members to sign up.

The next Wine and Food Pairing Weekend, Autumn Inspirations, is scheduled for November 2 - 3. The wineries will feature savory autumn inspired dishes and paired them with their award-winning wines to enhance the flavors of both the wine and the food.

There are a limited number of tickets still available (as of this writing). You can call (800) 248-4373 to reserve one at a cost of $35 each. Each ticket is good for both Saturday, August 3 (11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.) and Sunday, August 4 (12:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.).

The scheduled menu is as follows:

Alto Vineyards: Potato Salad with a Honey Mustard Vinaigrette paired with Rosato or Wiener Dog White

Pomona Winery: Pasta Salad with Sun Dried Tomatoes, Red Onion, Black Olives and Feta paired with Kir

Owl Creek Vineyard: Elote en Vaso (Mexican Street Corn) paired with Seyval Blanc or Piña Colada Hard Cider

Von Jakob Vineyard: Chicken Wings paired with Hillside White or Hillside Red

Hedman Vineyards: Thai Noodle Salad with Peanut Sauce paired with Dry or Semi-Dry Traminette

Blue Sky Vineyard: Homemade Watermelon & Habanero Ice Cream paired with Rose`

StarView Vineyards: Frozen Peach Shortcake Squares paired with Vignoles

Kite Hill Vineyard: Caprese Skewers paired with Rose

Feather Hills Vineyard: Grilled Sausages with a Charred Corn Salad paired with Sauvignon Blanc

Hickory Ridge Vineyard: Wine Infused Brownies paired with The Other Side or Eclipse

Honker Hill Winery: Pulled Pork BBQ sliders and C.B.'s Special Macaroni Salad w/ a Slice of Watermelon paired with Wally's Red or Eclipse Riesling

