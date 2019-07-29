Shawnee Hills Wine Trail's Midsummer Picnic Pairings

(WSIL) -- If you are looking for something new and different to do in southern Illinois, you may want to check out the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail's Wine & Food Pairing Weekend (this weekend).
(WSIL) -- If you are looking for something new and different to do in southern Illinois, you may want to check out the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail's Wine & Food Pairing Weekend (this weekend).
(WSIL) -- A plan to dump millions of gallons of water into the Big Muddy River on a daily basis only needs to clear one more hurdle.
(WSIL) -- A plan to dump millions of gallons of water into the Big Muddy River on a daily basis only needs to clear one more hurdle.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Beginning July 30, Carterville residential trash customers who normally have pickup on Thursdays will instead have their trash picked up on Tuesday.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Beginning July 30, Carterville residential trash customers who normally have pickup on Thursdays will instead have their trash picked up on Tuesday.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- One person has died in a traffic crash on Route 148.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- One person has died in a traffic crash on Route 148.
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. officials say that an Afghan soldier has killed two American service members in Afghanistan.
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. officials say that an Afghan soldier has killed two American service members in Afghanistan.
GILROY, Calif. (AP) - The mayor of the California city where a gunman killed three at an annual food festival says the community will mourn the tragedy but will get through it.
GILROY, Calif. (AP) - The mayor of the California city where a gunman killed three at an annual food festival says the community will mourn the tragedy but will get through it.
ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- Route 3 south of the Route 146 intersection has reopened to traffic.
ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- Route 3 south of the Route 146 intersection has reopened to traffic.
NEW YORK (AP) - It's one sweet day for Lil Nas X: The breakthrough rapper's viral "Old Town Road" has broken the Billboard record set by Mariah Carey's "One Sweet Day" for most weeks at No. 1.
NEW YORK (AP) - It's one sweet day for Lil Nas X: The breakthrough rapper's viral "Old Town Road" has broken the Billboard record set by Mariah Carey's "One Sweet Day" for most weeks at No. 1.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Two people died in a crash in rural Jefferson County last week.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Two people died in a crash in rural Jefferson County last week.
WSIL - Chances of rain should remain small for the rest of the week, but pop-up thunderstorms are possible.
WSIL - Chances of rain should remain small for the rest of the week, but pop-up thunderstorms are possible.