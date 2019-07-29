Unity Point School delays first day due to mold

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Unity Point students and staff will get an extra long summer as a mold issue has forced school officials to delay the start of school until late August.

D.W. Presley, who is president of the school board, says issues started over the July 4 weekend.

"We came back to find out that two of our rooftop HVAC units had gone into a failure which allowed them to continue to draw in warm, moist air from the outside," he says.

Although mold growth was minimal and only found on a few surface items, testing by an environmental company showed there was mostly spores in the air.

"The air sample came back showing a lot of no visible mold growth, but the air sample shows there were in fact spores present," Presley explains.

A remediation company is cleaning around 30 classrooms that tested positive for mold or spores. It's an extensive process and that's why the start date to school had to be pushed back to August 28th.

"They clean every item of the classroom to make sure that every item has been touched and every item is cleared of any potential mold growth that could happen," Presley says.

After the school is cleaned, an environmental company will come back and test the building to make sure it's safe for students and staff to return.

Presley, who also has a child who attends Unity Point, says there should be no issues.

"I'll rest easy knowing that the school is probably going to be cleaner than it's ever been," he added. "I have absolutely no problem sending my child back to school when school starts."

The school sent notices of the delayed start to parents by email and its phone alert system. Officials also posted a notice using the school's social media accounts.

Those 10 school days will be made up at the end of the school year.