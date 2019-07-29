Golf scramble raises thousands for Coats For Kids

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Golfers spent Monday at the country club in West Frankfort raising money for Coats For Kids.

Despite a soggy course, nearly 80 golfers hit the links to raise thousands for those in need.

Regional Superintendent Lorie LeQuatte says this year they had more participants for the "Coats for Kids Golf Scramble", than in years past She says that means districts will be able to help even more kids.

"It's invaluable. These students need to know that they are supported well and that people care. It's great to have communities come together to raise so much money for our students in order to come to school warm, clothed and ready to learn," said LeQuatte.

This fall around 250 children from kindergarten through high school will have a coat or whatever they need to be comfortable as the temperatures drop.

Golfer Derek Hutchins says that's why he showed up.

"Anything we can do to help them, to make them all better students but just to make their lives better, that's what we are here for," said Hutchins.

Cheryl Graff is also a Regional Superintendent. She explained that the money raised not only helps the kids, but also the parents.

"It takes some of the pressure off some of our parents, with us being able to provide this. So it may help relieve some of the stress in the home, which is going to help our students come to school better to learn," said Graff.

This was the 28th year for the golf scramble. Both LeQuatte and Graff say the money is still flowing in so they aren't sure yet just how much was raised.

All the proceeds from Monday's Golf Scramble will go to help children across Southern Illinois.

Although the golf event is over, tax deductible contributions can still be made by calling Regional Office of Education #21 (serving Franklin-Johnson-Massac-Williamson Counties) at (618) 438-9711.