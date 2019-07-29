Two killed in Jefferson County crash

WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- One person has died in a traffic crash on Route 148.
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. officials say that an Afghan soldier has killed two American service members in Afghanistan.
GILROY, Calif. (AP) - The mayor of the California city where a gunman killed three at an annual food festival says the community will mourn the tragedy but will get through it.
ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- Route 3 south of the Route 146 intersection has reopened to traffic.
NEW YORK (AP) - It's one sweet day for Lil Nas X: The breakthrough rapper's viral "Old Town Road" has broken the Billboard record set by Mariah Carey's "One Sweet Day" for most weeks at No. 1.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Two people died in a crash in rural Jefferson County last week.
WSIL - Chances of rain should remain small for the rest of the week, but pop-up thunderstorms are possible.
UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (AP) - The Will County coroner's office says 77-year-old Richard E. Millette of Frankfort, Illinois, died following Sunday's crash in University Park, about 30 miles south of Chicago.
(CNN) -- Baskin-Robbins says the new flavors are made with a blend of coconut oil and almond butter.
WASHINGTON (AP) - More than 40,000 people have applied to the fund, which covers illnesses potentially related to being at the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon or Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after the attacks.
