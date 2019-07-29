Two killed in Jefferson County crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Two killed in Jefferson County crash

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Two people died in a crash in rural Jefferson County last week.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at the intersection of Log Cabin Road and Davis Road.

Jefferson County Coroner Roger Hayse identified the victims as Shane Penley, 33, of Johnston City, and Dakota York, 25. Both men died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Another passenger was flown to an out-of-state hospital for treatment of injuries.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police responded to the crash.

