US Rep. Emanuel Cleaver calls for impeachment inquiry - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

US Rep. Emanuel Cleaver calls for impeachment inquiry

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri is joining other Democrats in calling for an inquiry into whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.

Cleaver on Monday issued a statement saying a special report and testimony before two House committees last week by special counsel Robert Mueller convinced him the president committed one or more instances of obstruction of justice while in office.

Cleaver, a Democrat from Kansas City, said Congress has a constitutional responsibility to further investigate evidence presented by Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Cleaver didn't support drafting articles of impeachment against Trump but said he hoped Congress would enforce subpoenas for more information.

An Associated Press survey on Friday found about 100 Democrats in the 435-member House favor opening an impeachment inquiry.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.