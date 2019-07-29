Some clouds but little rain

WSIL - Chances of rain should remain small for the rest of the week, but pop-up thunderstorms are possible. ...
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Route 148 is closed until further notice between Old Route 13 and Grassy Road due to a traffic crash.
GILROY, Calif. (AP) - A woman who lives across the street from the family of a man who opened fire at California food festival says SWAT officers came to the home.
UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (AP) - The Will County coroner's office says 77-year-old Richard E. Millette of Frankfort, Illinois, died following Sunday's crash in University Park, about 30 miles south of Chicago.
ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation says Route 3 south of the Route 146 intersection will reopen at noon.
(CNN) -- Baskin-Robbins says the new flavors are made with a blend of coconut oil and almond butter.
WASHINGTON (AP) - More than 40,000 people have applied to the fund, which covers illnesses potentially related to being at the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon or Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after the attacks.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Monday night will feature the peak of two meteor showers. The Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids are the first meteor showers since May.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After a quiet, but warm weekend, rain is set to move back in Monday morning. A cold front approaching from the north will bring widespread showers and storms.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds stopped in at Staples Saturday and Sunday for a back-to-school block party.
