Some clouds but little rain

WSIL - Monday morning showers were a welcome sight for local farmers and gardeners.  Chances of rain should remain small for the rest of the week, but pop-up thunderstorms are possible.  Temperatures will run cooler than seasonal for most of the week and humidity levels will be slow to climb.

Jim has latest look at radar and an updated forecast on News 3 this evening. 

