No bond for man accused in Wisconsin brothers' disappearance

BRAYMER, Mo. (AP) - A judge has denied bond for a man charged with tampering with a rental vehicle used by two missing Wisconsin brothers.

Garland "Joey" Nelson made his first court appearance via video Monday and was denied a request to be released on bond.

Nelson is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle used by Nick and Justin Diemel, who owned Diemel's Livestock in Bonduel, Wisconsin. The brothers were in northwest Missouri to check cattle for their business when they disappeared July 21.

Nelson was arrested Friday. Charging documents allege he abandoned the rental truck the brothers were using in a commuter parking lot in Holt, Missouri, after the brothers went missing.

Officials say the case a death investigation but have not located the brothers' bodies. No other charges have been filed.

