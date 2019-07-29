Man who died at Indiana Dunes State Park identified - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man who died at Indiana Dunes State Park identified

Posted: Updated:

CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) - Indiana conservation officers have identified a man who's believed to have drowned in Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park.

They said Monday a park lifeguard noticed 32-year-old Brandon Howard of Constantine, Michigan, was seen struggling Saturday evening near the edge of the designated swimming area. The man slipped under the surface of the water as the lifeguard approached. His body was recovered in 10 feet of water.

Officers say the suspected cause of death is asphyxiation due to accidental drowning, pending toxicology results.

Officers initially said it was a 35-year-old man who died.

