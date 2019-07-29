Route 148 closed due to traffic crash

WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Route 148 is closed until further notice between Old Route 13 and Grassy Road due to a traffic crash.

Williamson County Emergency Management Agency issued a Nixle alert just after 12 p.m. Monday.

Illinois State Police say it's a two-vehicle crash on Route 148 at Ogden Road. Both the north and southbound lanes of 148 are blocked.

Drivers should seek an alternate route.

