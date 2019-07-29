Route 3 south of IL 3/IL 146 intersection to reopen Monday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Route 3 south of IL 3/IL 146 intersection to reopen Monday

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- The final section of Route 3 closed due to flooding will reopen Monday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says Route 3 south of the Route 146 intersection at East Cape Girardeau will reopen at noon. That stretch of the highway had been closed from the intersection to Gale. 

On Friday, IDOT reopened Route 3 near McClure and Route 146 to East Cape Girardeau.   
 

