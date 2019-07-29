Republican lawmaker endorses Democratic nominee for governor - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Republican lawmaker endorses Democratic nominee for governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andy Beshear has picked up an endorsement from a Republican state lawmaker in his bid to unseat GOP Gov. Matt Bevin in Kentucky.

Sen. Dan Seum announced his support for Beshear in a video released Monday.

Seum represents Bullitt County and part of Jefferson County.

Seum says Bevin has "failed miserably" in dealing with pension problems and spent the past year "running around the state insulting everyone" - including the four teachers in his family.

Beshear says in the video there's "room on this team for everyone." He and Bevin are locked in a close race.

Bevin has feuded with public education groups as he's pushed for changes to the public pension system. He signed a pension-relief measure passed during a special legislative session last week.

