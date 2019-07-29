Double meteor shower set to peak Monday night - Tuesday morning - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Double meteor shower set to peak Monday night - Tuesday morning

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Monday night will feature the peak of two meteor showers.

The Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids are the first meteor showers since May. Both peak Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the American Meteor Society. 

Neither meteor shower is considered to be strong, as meteors typically appear faint and there's not as many as some other meteor showers. Also working against us, the Aquariids are best viewed in the Southern Hemisphere. 

Combined, the two meteor showers should produce 20 to 25 meteors per hour. Clouds are in the forecast, so viewing may be difficult in our region.

The more famous Perseid meteor shower is just two weeks away from reaching its peak and may offer up better viewing opportunities. This year, it will peak on the night of August 12, but it's already active. 

The Perseids typically produce 50 to 75 meteors an hour, but this year's peak also coincides with a full moon just a few days away, likely drowning out some of the fainter shooting stars. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.