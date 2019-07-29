Double meteor shower set to peak Monday night - Tuesday morning

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Monday night will feature the peak of two meteor showers.

The Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids are the first meteor showers since May. Both peak Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the American Meteor Society.

Neither meteor shower is considered to be strong, as meteors typically appear faint and there's not as many as some other meteor showers. Also working against us, the Aquariids are best viewed in the Southern Hemisphere.

Combined, the two meteor showers should produce 20 to 25 meteors per hour. Clouds are in the forecast, so viewing may be difficult in our region.

The more famous Perseid meteor shower is just two weeks away from reaching its peak and may offer up better viewing opportunities. This year, it will peak on the night of August 12, but it's already active.

The Perseids typically produce 50 to 75 meteors an hour, but this year's peak also coincides with a full moon just a few days away, likely drowning out some of the fainter shooting stars.