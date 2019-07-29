Police investigate fatal shooting of 2 men in Kansas City - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police investigate fatal shooting of 2 men in Kansas City

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a double homicide in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that the men were shot around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Officer who were in the area heard the gunfire and responded, where they found one victim in an alley and another at a nearby intersection.

Police Sgt. Jacob Becchina says officers rendered first aid until paramedics arrived and pronounced the men dead. Police didn't immediately release suspect information or the names of the victims.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.