One person is dead and others injured in Amtrak train accident

UNIVERSITY PARK (ABC NEWS) -- An Amtrak train struck a box truck and derailed in the University Park, Illinois, area around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the truck was killed on impact, according to Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari.

According to Amtrak officials, there are non-life-threatening injuries to several passengers, who were taken to a hospital, and no injuries to the crew on Illinois Train 393.

The incident derailed one locomotive and five passenger cars.

Officials said the truck was on the tracks south of the University Park Metro station.

Amtrak officials are working to secure buses to take passengers to their destinations.

