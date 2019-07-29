Showers and storms on the way

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After a quiet, but warm weekend, rain is set to move back in Monday morning. A cold front approaching from the north will bring widespread showers and storms.

Rain will be approaching southern Illinois and southeast Missouri by mid-morning and track south and east across the region. Western Kentucky should expect rain to arrive around lunch time. The risk for severe storms is very low, but pockets of very heavy rain and thunder and lightning will accompany many of the storms. Localized amounts of rain may top one inch.

Scattered showers and storms will likely linger around through at least the early evening. The cold front arrives this evening and sweeps through early Tuesday morning.

Behind the front, cooler, low humidity air returns for the rest of the week.

