Democratic Party office in Kentucky vandalized with paint

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A headquarters for the Democratic Party in Kentucky has been vandalized, with phrases including "Witch Hunt" and "Treason Dem" scrawled across its facade in white paint.

The Courier Journal reports the vandalism was reported to Louisville Metro police on Sunday morning. The phrases apparently painted with a roller also included "Racist AOC," an apparent reference to Democratic U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

A Louisville Democratic Party statement Sunday calls the "hate filled graffiti" a symptom of the polarized political environment. It's unclear exactly when the building was defaced. No arrests were reported by early Monday.

