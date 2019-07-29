Chicago shooting death of boy, 3, investigated as accident - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago shooting death of boy, 3, investigated as accident

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 3-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head at a Chicago home in what police are investigating as a possible accidental shooting.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) posted on Twitter that the child's family told police they heard a gunshot Sunday afternoon while in another room at the home on the city's South Side and found the boy with a gun.

Police say the child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him Monday as Mikah Davis.

Guglielmi says police continue to investigate the circumstances of the death and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has been called in to assist.

