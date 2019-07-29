Chicago adding accessible pedestrian signals for the blind - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago adding accessible pedestrian signals for the blind

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago is making it easier for people with who can't see very well or are blind to walk around the city.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that as many as 100 accessible pedestrian signals that use tones or otherwise nonvisual to cues to alert pedestrians when it's safe to walk will be installed over the next two years.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced at a social service agency that supports people with visual impairments called The Chicago Lighthouse that the new signals are part of an effort to make Chicago "the most inclusive city in the nation."

Visually impaired residents will help identify 50 intersections where signals should go and another 50 signals will be installed as traffic signals are upgraded.

