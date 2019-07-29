Soldiers return to Fort Knox after 9 months in Afghanistan - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Soldiers return to Fort Knox after 9 months in Afghanistan

Posted: Updated:

FORT KNOX, Ky. (AP) - Dozens of Fort Knox soldiers who have been deployed to Afghanistan for nine months are returning to the Kentucky post.

Fort Knox says about 150 soldiers from the 19th Engineer Battalion's 42nd Clearance Company are being welcomed home Monday. The soldiers conducted route clearance operations throughout southern Afghanistan during the deployment.

The unit cleared nearly 7,000 miles (11,265 kilometers) of road to support NATO, Army, Marine and Romanian units conducting operations there. The post said the soldiers cleared over 400 possible improvised explosive devices, cleared eight sites from which rockets were fired and conducted over 200 quick reaction force missions.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

