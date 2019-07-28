Orchard says heavy rains caused minor problems

ALTO PASS (WSIL) -- Despite heavy rains across the Midwest this year, Wayne Sirles with Rendleman Orchards, says his business was lucky to not have an issue with flooding. He credits the orchards location.

"Mostly what happened with us is we are on a high area. We're very hilly considering we're in southern Illinois," said Sirles.

Sirles says the heavy rain did cause problems though. Some of the flowers and vegetables did not grow properly. Sirles says the rain did end up costing the business time and money.

He explains, "We just mostly had to do with losing our crops and investing back into all the expensive vegetable seeds and so fourth of replanting."

Michelle Sirles, the President of the business, says she's thankful their field of Zinnia flowers did finally grow because it has become a popular attraction.



She explains, "If there is one word that could sum up the season for us, I would say 'fun.'"

Wayne Sirles says he's thankful the peach crop wasn't affected during the abnormally wet harvest season.

