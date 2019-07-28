Hundreds shop at Staples for a back-to-school block party - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hundreds shop at Staples for a back-to-school block party

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds stopped in at Staples Saturday and Sunday for a back-to-school block party.

Local vendors and featured guests were showcased, and Staples offered 20% off all school supplies.

Gale Bledsoe, the manager at the store, says it's great for the businesses and the families. 

"Even SIU participated; they sent Grey Dog yesterday. We had fire trucks today. It's just a whole community event."

Organizers say there was a great turn out and they look forward to doing it again next year.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.