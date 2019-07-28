Hundreds shop at Staples for a back-to-school block party

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds stopped in at Staples Saturday and Sunday for a back-to-school block party.

Local vendors and featured guests were showcased, and Staples offered 20% off all school supplies.

Gale Bledsoe, the manager at the store, says it's great for the businesses and the families.

"Even SIU participated; they sent Grey Dog yesterday. We had fire trucks today. It's just a whole community event."

Organizers say there was a great turn out and they look forward to doing it again next year.