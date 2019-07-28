Train derails en route to Southern Illinois

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WSIL) -- An Amtrak train derailed outside Chicago en route to Carbondale.

An Amtrak spokesperson says there were nearly 300 passengers on-board when the train struck a vehicle around 5 p.m.

Ben Genet of Galatia was on the train. He sent pictures to News Three showing the train cars off the tracks.

Amtrak says one locomotive and five passenger cars derailed, but stayed upright.

All passengers are being taken by bus to their destination.