Train derails en route to Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds stopped in at Staples Saturday and Sunday for a back-to-school block party.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds stopped in at Staples Saturday and Sunday for a back-to-school block party.
ALTO PASS (WSIL) --Flooding didn't affect Rendleman Orchards.
ALTO PASS (WSIL) --Flooding didn't affect Rendleman Orchards.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- After months of flooding along the Mississippi River, cleanup is underway at Devil's Backbone Park.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- After months of flooding along the Mississippi River, cleanup is underway at Devil's Backbone Park.
UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WSIL) -- An Amtrak train derailed outside Chicago en route to Carbondale.
UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WSIL) -- An Amtrak train derailed outside Chicago en route to Carbondale.
MARION (WSIL) -- What do you love about southern Illinois? News 3 asks viewers to share their favorite thing about the area.
MARION (WSIL) -- What do you love about southern Illinois? News 3 asks viewers to share their favorite thing about the area.
Today brings another dry and comfortable day.
Today brings another dry and comfortable day.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens gathered for the Grand Opening of Sergio's Mexican Restaurant in Carbondale.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens gathered for the Grand Opening of Sergio's Mexican Restaurant in Carbondale.
MARION (WSIL) -- Thousands shopped local at the Second Annual Southern Illinois Made Expo at the Pavilion of Marion.
MARION (WSIL) -- Thousands shopped local at the Second Annual Southern Illinois Made Expo at the Pavilion of Marion.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Three police officers are being hailed as heroes this weekend after rescuing an elderly man who accidentally drove into Crab Orchard Lake.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Three police officers are being hailed as heroes this weekend after rescuing an elderly man who accidentally drove into Crab Orchard Lake.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A federal judge has thrown out a Kentucky teen's lawsuit accusing the Washington Post of falsely labeling him a racist during an encounter with a Native American man at the Lincoln Memorial.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A federal judge has thrown out a Kentucky teen's lawsuit accusing the Washington Post of falsely labeling him a racist during an encounter with a Native American man at the Lincoln Memorial.