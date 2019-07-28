Cleaning Devil's Backbone Park after flooding

GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- After months of flooding along the Mississippi River, cleanup is underway at Devil's Backbone Park and Campground.

Park Board President William Nicholson says, since Tuesday, more than a hundred tons of sand has been cleared.

"My brother has been on the skid-steer with another board member, Donnie Davis, and we've been out here every day, pushing sand," said Nicholson.

Devils Backbone Park in Grand Tower has been closed since March 1st. Nicholson said that means they already lost two of the three revenue producing weekends due to flooding.

Nicholson says if they are not open by Labor Day, they most likely they will remain closed until next season.

"We've got to have all the electric system checked out, all new breakers, the sewer system all pumped and cleaned out," said Nicholson.

He estimates cleanup efforts will cost the park around $150,000.

Nicholson says although they've been closed for months, he's hopeful they can still host the Grand Tower Homecoming.

"Our big goal is to get open by Labor Day weekend so we can have the funds to get that, and we're going to do some fundraisers. Our goal is to have the homecoming, it is at the end of September and everybody looks forward to that and we want to try and get it open for everybody," said Nicholson.

Nicholson said while fundraising efforts are underway for the homecoming, the park needs help with cleaning.

"We've got a lot of cleanup to do. We've got faucets to clean, repair, shower houses to clean and all that," said Nicholson

He says if you can't volunteer, there is another way to help once they reopen.

"Support the campground. Come, visit, I know it's not going to be like it used to be, but give us time and we'll have it back to as beautiful as it was," said Nicholson.