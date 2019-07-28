Amtrak train strikes vehicle, multiple cars derailed - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Amtrak train strikes vehicle, multiple cars derailed

Posted: Updated:

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (AP) - Amtrak says a train struck a vehicle on the tracks in northeast Illinois, causing several cars to derail.

Spokeswoman Christina Leeds says the accident happened around 5 p.m. Sunday in University Park, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Chicago. Leeds says no injuries were reported to anyone on the train, which was carrying nearly 300 passengers at the time.

One locomotive and five passenger cars jumped the tracks after the vehicle was struck, but Leeds says all remained upright.

It's unclear if anyone was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

