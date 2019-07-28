Showers and storms return as we kick off the work week

WSIL -- We closed out the weekend with another beautiful day filled with sunshine and seasonable temperatures but the changes return tomorrow.

We will stay quiet overnight tonight with lows dipping into the upper 60s and low 70s but the dry weather is coming to an end. Our next weather maker will move in tomorrow bringing the chances for showers and storms. While a severe weather outbreak is not expected, locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and lightning are possible. The system will also bring a cool down, high temperatures tomorrow are expected to top out in the low 80s.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.