Indiana family celebrates dog's return 6 months after theft - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Indiana family celebrates dog's return 6 months after theft

Posted: Updated:

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) - A northwestern Indiana family is celebrating their dog's return, nearly six months after the beloved pet was stolen from their yard.

Josephine Lopez filed a police report but had little hope of seeing Zino, a Maltese mix, after the dog was taken from her East Chicago yard in February. But The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Zino was recently found on the streets of St. Cloud, Minnesota, some 500 miles (800 kilometers) away.

Zino's microchip provided authorities with the information needed to contact Lopez. A dog rescue group helped fly Zino home. The canine was reunited Thursday with Lopez and her family at Chicago's Midway International Airport.

Lopez says they're elated that "our fur baby made it through" to return home.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.