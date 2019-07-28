Springfield's Paris Cleaners closing after 110 years - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Springfield's Paris Cleaners closing after 110 years

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A dry-cleaning business that has operated in Springfield since 1909 is closing its doors.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that Paris Cleaners will shutter its two locations next month.

The family that started the business in 1909 just sold it June 1 to Nathaniel Klughart of Springfield. Klughart's father, Charles Klughart Sr., says a family member who agreed to financial backing died suddenly and no one could be found to step in.

Ninety-seven-year-old Bette Franke was married to Carl "Coke" Dave Franke Jr. His father and grandfather started the business. Bette Franke says that by the end of World War II, the business had a staff of 100 with multiple locations and delivery routes.

Nine employees - three full time - will be affected by the closure.

