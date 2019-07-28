Kentucky woman in living room killed when vehicle hits home - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky woman in living room killed when vehicle hits home

Posted: Updated:

MARION, Ky. (AP) - Police in western Kentucky say a woman sitting in her living room was killed when a pickup truck struck her home.

State Police in Madisonville said in a news release that 72-year-old Mary C. Bass of Marion was pronounced dead after the incident Saturday night.

The statement says a preliminary investigation shows a pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Christopher Hill of Marion failed to stop at an intersection, drove through a lawn and into the home.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.