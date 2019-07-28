Father, son safe after boy slips into water in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A father and son are safe after the teenager slipped into the water at Falls Park in Sioux Falls and the man went in to rescue the boy.

Police were called to the park Saturday after the father and son visiting from Illinois were briefly pulled under the water.

Police say the 14-year-old boy and his family were taking pictures when the boy fell into the water and was pulled under. The 55-year-old father went into the water to help his son and also was pulled under.

The boy was able to swim to shore, but a bystander had to go in the water and bring the father to shore.

The Argus Leader says father and son were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Their names were not released.

