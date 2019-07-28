Experts restore headstones at 150-year-old Missouri cemetery

EASTON, Mo. (AP) - Experts in Missouri have begun restoring and re-erecting fallen headstones at a 150-year-old burial site.

Tim Wiedmaier discovered the abandoned Kessler Cemetery in 2008 when he was searching for his great-great-great grandfather's headstone, which took him three tries.

Community activist Mary Bray was one of the first helpers to clear away the brush. It was then when Bray says she realized they needed professional help.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Jacob's Ladder Cemetery Restoration Specialists began refurbishing and standing up around 40 stone tablets a few days ago. There are 73 grave burials in the cemetery.

The caretaker and treasurer for the old Kessler Cemetery, Michael Fisher, says he tried raising $9,000 for a complete revamp, but they still need around $2,000 in donations in order to meet that goal.

Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri, http://www.newspressnow.com

