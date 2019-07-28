Decatur shootings in first half of 2019 lowest since 2013 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Decatur shootings in first half of 2019 lowest since 2013

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) - A report says the number of shootings in Decatur the first half of this year is at the lowest level since 2013.

The Herald and Review reports that there were 26 shootings between Jan. 1 and June 30. It is the lowest number since 2013 when there were 22 reported shootings in the same time period. The number in the first half of 2019 was a 33 percent decline compared with the same time frame last year when there were 39.

The numbers include fatal shootings.

Police and local leaders say they've taken steps to reduce shootings, including the formation of community groups.

Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz says authorities are encouraged by the drop, but there's work to do.

There have been seven homicides this year so far in Decatur.

