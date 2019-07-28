Shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured; Kentucky teen charged - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured; Kentucky teen charged

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) - Police say a Kentucky teenager has been arrested in a shooting at a party that left an Indiana teen dead and two others wounded.

News outlets report the shooting occurred early Saturday at a banquet hall in Henderson. Henderson police said in a news release more than 100 people were attending the party when a fight broke out in a nearby street.

The statement says 18-year-old Jaiwaun Latrell Wadlington of Evansville, Indiana, was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person who was shot was in critical condition at a hospital while a third individual was treated and released.

Police arrested 18-year-old Japaris J. Baker of Henderson. Baker was held in the Henderson County Jail without bond, charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault. Police say the shooting of Wadlington remains under investigation.

